Matt Hardy reacts to WWE's touching tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

AEW star Matt Hardy reacted to WWE paying homage to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown tonight. They started the episode by showing a tribute video showcasing the late superstar's illustrious career.

SmackDown opened its show tonight to honor two icons wrestling lost this week, Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The episode began with a moment of silence, and then everyone saw Wyatt's tribute video.

While on Twitter, Matt Hardy reacted to WWE's homage to the Eater of Worlds. He complimented the promotion for a job well done.

Hardy previously got to hold gold with him when they captured the tag team titles as the Deleter of Worlds in what can be said to be one of the most unlikely alliances in recent history.

"Great job with this fantastic #BrayWyatt tribute," Matt wrote.

Matt Hardy's message to Bray Wyatt following his passing

Mere minutes after the announcement of Bray's sudden passing, Matt Hardy gave his reaction. He worked with Wyatt in 2018 when they formed the Deleters of Worlds.

Hardy took to Twitter to post his heartfelt messages, including some photos with the late superstar during their run as the RAW Tag Team Champions five years ago.

"Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already."

There has been an overwhelming amount of support and messages for the WWE Superstar. Bray Wyatt was not only a wrestler and an icon to the promotion but was a person valued by many: his friends, the people he got to work with, and the many fans who enjoyed his work. His legacy will be forever etched in the company's long history.

