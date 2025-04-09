Matt Hardy recalls first encounter with WWE tag team featuring AEW star and controversial wrestling name

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recently discussed his first meeting with a current AEW star and a former WWE star. The Hardy Boyz shocked the world when they returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33. They inserted themselves in the three-way match and made it a four-way contest. This was the first time they confronted the popular duo of Big Bill, then known as Big Cass, and Enzo Amore.

Big Bill is currently an AEW star and a part of the Learning Tree faction. Meanwhile, Enzo seems to be constantly surrounded by controversies and currently wrestles in different independent promotions. The duo was very over during their time in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Matt recently opened up about his experience working with them.

While speaking on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt said that WrestleMania was the first time he met Enzo and Bill. The former AEW star also stated that the two stars were over with the crowd during the show.

“I remember their shtick was very, very over. This was our first time meeting both of these guys. So, it was interesting getting to know them, never interacted with them at all when everybody else we had we were a little familiar with. But no, I do know that their shtick was massively over, massively over. And they would go in the ring and they were entertaining as a team with the way they would put stuff together," he said. [H/T - EwrestlingNews]

Former AEW star Matt Hardy recalls his WrestleMania return

The return of Hardy Boyz will always be an iconic moment and many fans still remember the events and the thunderous reaction the duo received.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Hardy claimed that their return at The Grandest Stage of Them All was a 'very big deal.'

"Obviously, the WrestleMania return was a very, very big deal. I thought it was great. Personally, I'm a big fan of Final Deletion, the whole magic we created with the Broken Universe," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the duo ever returns to the main roster of the company.

