AEW star Matt Hardy posts a throwback moment with WWE Hall of Famer

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his winning moment against WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Last Wednesday, Matt and Jeff Hardy appeared on Dynamite, making their signature 'delete' hand sign on the ramp. It was to celebrate Darby Allin's victory against Andrade El Idolo in the second-ever coffin match.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a clip of his old match against Guerrero from SmackDown for the European Championship. The former capitalized on the distraction to hit the Twist of Fate on Latino Heat to win the title.

Hardy reminisced about his winning moment from two decades ago, heaping praise on the former WWE Champion:

It was a part of The Hardys' feud against The Two Man Power Trip (Triple H & Stone Cold Steve Austin) in 2001. Before his European title win, Matt helped Jeff win the Intercontinental Championship against Triple H.

What is Matt Hardy up to recently in AEW?

Since reuniting with Jeff Hardy on the March 9 episode of Dynamite, Matt Hardy has been undefeated, primarily in tag team action.

Matt's in-ring action on Dynamite was on the April 6 episode in a tables match against Andrade Family Office's The Butcher & The Blade. The Hardys won after Matt set up The Blade for Jeff's Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder.

Then on Dark Elevation last April 18, The Hardys teamed up with Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin). Matt hit the Twist of Fate on Angelico, which set up Jeff's Swanton Bomb for the victory against the AFO (Angelico, The Blade, and Private Party).

As of this writing, The Hardys, Top Flight, and Kazarian defeated the AFO and Max Caster on AEW Dark tapings. It'll be interesting to see Matt and Jeff's next opponent on AEW programming.

