Matt Hardy releases first video statement following scary bump at All Out 

The biggest and most unfortunate piece of news coming out of AEW's All Out show was the scary bump in Matt Hardy's Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara. Hardy accidentally hit his head on the concrete, and while he was unresponsive for a few seconds, the veteran miraculously went on to finish the match.

Matt Hardy was immediately taken to the hospital after the match, and thankfully for all parties involved, the former WWE Superstar seems to have escaped a potentially career-threatening injury.

Hardy sent a message to a fan on Cameo, his first video statement following All Out. Hardy detailed his experiences in the hospital and explained how he underwent several tests and medical evaluations. Hardy expressed his happiness at being back home. He then sang a song for the fan before sending a really classy message.

"Hello Tanya. It is I. It is Matt Hardy. You are my number one mule. My number one fan. I hope you're doing okay. Hope you're doing well. I've just got back home. I was in the hospital for a couple of days. I took a very bad bump and smashed myself on the concrete and had to go for a whole bunch of tests and evaluations, and they wouldn't just let me go. So I was just stuck in the hospital, and I know you've been there recently, and it sucks so. I'm so happy to be out and be back home. I understand you are not feeling well, so may to cheer you up, I would sing you this song."

This just appeared on Reddit. It appears @MATTHARDYBRAND has spoken for the first time since his injury, via Cameo. A classy message too. Glad to see him well. #AEW https://t.co/ZVNaIsZCCe — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 8, 2020

What's next for Matt Hardy?

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

The botched landing during the table spot at All Out was incredibly tough to watch as Hardy couldn't even get up on his feet after the impact. Referee Aubrey Edwards rightfully put up the 'X' sign to allow medical officials to check on a wobbly Hardy. However, the match surprisingly continued.

AEW came under heavy criticism for allowing Matt Hardy to complete the match. Tony Khan recently revealed that Matt Hardy did not suffer a concussion and that the star would be on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.

Hardy also hyped up his Dynamite appearance, and he is expected to be involved in a segment in which he provides an update on his current status and future.