Matt Hardy announces he will speak at AEW Dynamite after All Out injury scare

After AEW All Out, most wrestling fans were probably concerned about the wellbeing of Matt Hardy. He was practically knocked out after landing on a table during his match with Sammy Guevara, but his head inadvertently hit the cement floor.

Moreover, Hardy did finish the match despite looking out-of-sorts. He was taken to hospital after his match to get checked out, but there was conflicting information about his health status.

Reby Hardy and Tony Khan post conflicting tweets about Matt's health status after AEW All Out

Reby Hardy posted that Matt Hardy had suffered a concussion and seemed livid with AEW. But soon after that, Tony Khan posted that Matt would be fine, and he did not suffer a concussion.

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

Now, Hardy has posted his first update after being released from the hospital, tweeting he will "SPEAK" on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

LIVE on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville..



I SPEAK. pic.twitter.com/E52ewNaeAd — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 8, 2020

A lot of criticism has been thrown at AEW for continuing the match after Hardy looked like he was knocked out after the fall. Konnan even speculated that AEW was possibly covering-up Hardy's injury due to conflicting information from his wife Reby. Konnan said:

"But here's the bad part. You know, they sent him to the hospital, and now they're trying to cover up, maybe if Reby is correct, that he didn't have a concussion so much so that he's going to show up Wednesday. I highly doubt that they'll have him wrestle on Wednesday. He might be doing just a promo, but here's the thing. If this gets out, this is really going to look bad on them [AEW]."

It'll be interesting to see what Matt Hardy has to say on AEW Dynamite. Moreover, will his feud with Guevara continue? Considering that their match at AEW All Out seemed abridged, there's a good possibility that it will.