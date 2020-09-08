After AEW All Out, the question on most fans' minds was regarding the health and safety of Matt Hardy. Hardy was speared off a forklift/crane by Sammy Guevara and while their intended landing position were the tables below, he inadvertently hit his head on the concrete and looked to be momentarily knocked out.

The match was briefly stopped and AEW's Doc Sampson checked Hardy before the things got going again. However, Hardy looked out of sorts as he staggered across the floor with Guevara and went to the finish. Following the bout, it was reported that former WWE star was on his way to the hospital.

AEW's Tony Khan and Reby Hardy give conflicting reports over Matt Hardy

Reby Hardy had tweeted that Matt had suffered a "1000% concussion" but was still undergoing tests. Tony Khan then tweeted that Hardy would be okay and it wasn't a concussion, as well as confirming he will be at AEW Dynamite this week.

An update on Matt Hardy: it’s great news! Matt’s ok, we sent him to the hospital as a precaution & he’s passed the MRI + CT scans, he doesn’t have a concussion, and he’s being driven home now. Matt will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night to thank you amazing fans for your support! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020

On the Keepin It' 100 podcast, Konnan, Disco Inferno and others discussed the match and its aftermath. Inferno blasted AEW for its handling of the situation and said that the 'stunt' should never have been attempted.

Konnan believes that the doctor checked if Hardy could continue and he probably said yes, but pointed out that most wrestlers would respond the same way.

Eventually, Reby and Khan's conflicting tweets became the center of discussion with Konnan, saying that this seemed to be a possible cover-up by AEW. He said:

"But here's the bad part. You know, they sent him to the hospital, and now they're trying to cover up, maybe if Reby is correct, that he didn't have a concussion so much so that he's going to show up Wednesday. I highly doubt that they'll have him wrestle on Wednesday. He might be doing just a promo, but here's the thing. If this gets out, this is really going to look bad on them [AEW]."

It should be noted that Konnan is simply speculating, as most people outside the AEW bubble are mostly going off the tweets of Tony Khan and Reby Hardy. At this point though, it seems that Matt Hardy is on his way home and will be on AEW Dynamite this week.

