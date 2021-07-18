Matt Hardy reveals why he joined AEW

Matt Hardy recently revealed that he joined AEW because the company allows him to work a lighter schedule.

Matt Hardy is a 29-year veteran of the professional wrestling business. During his long and illustrious career, Matt Hardy cemented his legacy, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, and the two are one of the greatest tag teams in history. The duo collectively won a total of 21 championships in different promotions. In addition to his impressive accolades, Matt Hardy is also best known for his creativity in introducing unique gimmicks.

After spending the majority of his career in WWE and TNA, Matt Hardy chose to sign with Tony Khan's promotion in 2020. In hindsight, it turned out to be a successful move for Hardy as the company treated him as a certified legend.

A fan recently acknowledged Matt Hardy's work schedule, stating that he only works a day or two a week, which gives him plenty of time to spend with his family.

"Matt only works 1-2 days a week so he’s got nothing but time. Reby doesn’t work at all. They probably have more quality time together than normal parents do with less children," said a fan.

Matt Hardy didn't let his tweet go unnoticed. He replied that working with AEW is the best job he could have ever dreamt of as he gets to spend time with his family. He also heaped praise on the company, stating that there's a lot of potential on the roster to take the promotion to greater heights:

"Work 1 day a week, with exception of PPV weeks/4 times a year. I can take any 3rd party booking I want. Best job I’ve ever had. Chose @AEW cuz I believe in their vision & it allows the most time with my family. My kids have more time with me than most parents. They’re my life," Matt Hardy replied.

Matt Hardy isn't finished with Christian Cage yet

It looks like Matt Hardy is looking for vengeance after Christian Cage defeated him on the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite last week. Following the loss, Hardy cited sleepless nights as the reason behind his loss.

In the upcoming night two of the Fyter Fest edition, both men could have an altercation, possibly setting up another match. The involvement of the Private Party and Jurassic Express is more likely this time around.

