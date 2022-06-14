Matt Hardy's thoughts on his AEW Dynamite title match prior to Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest

Before Jeff's arrest on Monday, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on their match for the AEW Tag Titles on Dynamite this week.

The match came during a segment where Nick and Matt Jackson made it clear they wanted the tag belts after they had previously scored the pin on Jungle Boy. The Hardys felt they should also have the opportunity after beating The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. Christian Cage officially announced the title match to be a ladder match involving all three teams.

However, Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI, and all of that appears to be on hold. Matt had the chance to talk about the championship match in an interview with Lucha Libre Online before news of his brother came out.

“As long as Jeff clears (medically clear), which I think ha going to clear ok, we really to tear the house down in this three way ladder match and become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. If we do that, we are going to be first tag team in pro wrestling’s history to hold the major world tag team titles in four different decades.” (2:49 - 3:06)

It has yet to be seen whether or not The Hardys will be able to participate in tomorrow's scheduled title clash.

The Hardys have been undefeated since their reunion in AEW

Since their reunion on the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite, the legendary tag team has remained undefeated as they climbed the rankings.

The former WWE Superstars have defeated established teams such as Private Party, The Butcher and the Blade, and The Young Bucks inside All Elite Wrestling. They have also had singles matches on All Elite's weekly programming.

Jeff Hardy was out of action after an injury at Double or Nothing. He had a good showing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, reaching the semi-finals after defeating Darby Allin in a dream match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Jeff Hardy's arrest.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online and if you use any quotes from this article.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far