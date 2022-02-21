"Going to force them" - Matt Hardy comments on how AEW will push WWE to bring significant change

Matt Hardy shocked the wrestling world when he jumped ship to AEW in 2020. Since then, the star has portrayed most of his widely used gimmicks. Hardy's current run hasn't been the best received, but that might change soon.

While speaking on the most recent The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the star opened up about the comparisons between AEW and WWE. According to the 47-year-old, AEW has a long way to go before it'll be able to catch up to WWE.

"They’re huge. They just made their biggest profit ever, over one billion dollars. So I think AEW is just offering an alternative and we’re taking a different approach," Hardy said. " The way we present wrestling and how it really has a diehard audience, that’s something that is going to be good for WWE. It’s going to force them to freshen up their product and do new things as well." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Comparisons between AEW and WWE once again surged when Cody Rhodes officially left the promotion. Since Hardy is a veteran WWE wrestler, the star was asked the above via a Q&A session on his podcast.

Matt Hardy feels that WWE wants to tell every single part of the stories

During the same podcast, Hardy went on to criticize WWE's extensive involvement in storylines. The 47 year old also compared his creative freedom in TNA and ROH with WWE.

A place [TNA] where you really have a lot of input with what you’re doing, or even the Ring of Honor runs I had as well. I be given a general idea and I would fill in the details and that’s how Tony Khan does it. He lets the guys paint their own pictures, make their own music." Hardy revealed.

The Broken One also highlighted how WWE forces its athletes to play characters in storylines that are not relatable to them in real life:

"I feel like WWE has gone a little too specific where they want to tell every single part of this story but sometimes the person is performing a persona and it’s not really true to them. They don’t feel comfortable doing it, sometimes it shows." said Hardy.

Matt Hardy has worked in multiple promotions, resulting in the star having valuable insight into the wrestling industry.

