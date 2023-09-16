Matt Hardy says he was asked to help Vince McMahon tackle a WWE legend

Matt Hardy recently talked about an incident during his tenure at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE )when McMahon asked him to tackle a WWE legend. The WWE legend in question is Kurt Angle.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy recalled an incident during a flight when Vince McMahon wanted to take down Kurt Angle and asked Matt Hardy to play part in it. McMahon devised a plan to do so and wanted Hardy to distract Angle:

"Vince kept trying to take him down. There was one point where he grabbed me and said, 'Hardy, distract the son of a b****. Tell him to come to you.' And he was going to jump out from behind like where the stewardess stands. I said, 'What am I gonna get out of this?' 'Oh, I'm gonna take good care of you [laughs],' Hardy said. (H/t : Wrestling Inc )

The AEW Star added that Vince kept trying to grab Kurt but kept failing as the Olympic Gold medallist kept taking him down. Hardy continued:

"Then I went and I was walking through and as I was doing this, 'Hey, Kurt, come down here. By the way, watch out, Vince is going to jump you.' And Vince grabbed him and immediately turned him around. Every single time Vince tried to grab Kurt, Kurt took him down instantly. Every time I saw it, and I saw it happen multiple times throughout the night, Kurt would grab Vince and take him down and pin his a** on the floor." (H/t : Wrestling Inc )

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy says Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has been a "role model and a teacher" to AEW locker room

After CM Punk's termination from AEW, Bryan Danielson made his long-awaited return during the September 2nd episode of Collision. The American Dragon had suffered an arm injury during his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June.

Soon after his return, rumors surfaced about Danielson's backstage involvement in the creative department and his role as locker room leader in the company.

During an episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran praised Bryan Danielson and called him an exemplary human being and an exemplary talent. Matt Hardy added that the 5-time WWE Champion has been a role model and teacher to the AEW locker room:

"Bryan Danielson is great. I can't say enough positive, good things about him. Since he has come in, he has been the role model and the teacher that you want because he's very understanding. If someone wants to work out, he will be there early to work with people." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson recently addressed his retirement and said he wants to make the most of his limited in-ring time left. The American Dragon is gearing up to face Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, in Seattle, WA.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here