AEW star Matt Hardy says WWE legend "can't be trusted"

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to shower praise on fellow AEW stars Colten & Austin Gunn, collectively known as The Gunn Club. The former WWE Superstar also made a bold prediction about the future of Jungle Boy & Luchasuarus as tag team champions.

On Rampage this week, Austin & Colten unsuccessfully challenged Jurassic Express for the tag team titles during the main event of the Friday night show.

The two teams pushed each other to their limits in an incredibly hard-hitting contest. The bout also saw Billy Gunn using unfair means to help his team win gold, but Christian Cage leveled the playing field in the end.

After the match, Matt Hardy tweeted that Gunn Club had come a long way in earning their shots at the tag team titles. The veteran lauded Colten & Austin for delivering a great match against the champions this week.

Interestingly enough, Matt shared his belief that Christian Cage "can't be trusted" and that he will be responsible for the downfall of Jurassic Express in the tag team division:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND The Gunn Club have come a long ways in @AEW . They’re having a great match against The Jurassic Express, the tag champs, on #AEWRampage . Remember I stated this.. Christian can’t be trusted - He’ll be the downfall of JE. No one knows that better than me. The Gunn Club have come a long ways in @AEW. They’re having a great match against The Jurassic Express, the tag champs, on #AEWRampage. Remember I stated this.. Christian can’t be trusted - He’ll be the downfall of JE. No one knows that better than me.

Matt Hardy and Christian Cage are no strangers, as the two have long-standing issues dating back to their time in WWE and now AEW.

The two foes even fought in a singles match on the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite last year, which Captain Charisma won. There's no love lost between the two men, which explains why Matt chose to target the mentor of Jurassic Express.

Matt Hardy could soon leave AHFO in AEW

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Enough of the bullshit. Tired of playing by the rules without being rewarded. I’ve been too giving for too long. Enough of the bullshit. Tired of playing by the rules without being rewarded. I’ve been too giving for too long. https://t.co/74t85UfPdY

Matt Hardy has expressed disappointment over the recent failures of The Private Party in the flagship programming.

The 47-year-old star stumbled his way out of the arena during Isiah Kassidy's match against debuting Keith Lee on Dynamite this week. Subsequently, the former WWE Superstar has been teasing going back to his old "Broken" persona, which became a highly entertaining act during his time in IMPACT Wrestling. If his recent hints are any indication, Matt could soon be on his way out of the AHFO to pursue another solo run.

