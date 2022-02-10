Top AEW star Matt Hardy teases the return of a legendary character

On a recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo & Matt Hardy joined forces to form the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO), but things haven't been going well for them lately. Andrade wants to recruit Darby Allin to his stable, but Allin has no interest. On the other end, Isiah Kassidy failed to win the TNT title and qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Matt is upset with his faction's current situation, and took to Twitter to suggest he must return to the way he made his AEW debut: as Broken Matt Hardy.

Matt tweeted about Darby rejecting Andrade's proposal on this week's Dynamite. Andrade replied saying he might give Darby a skateboard to persuade him:

Matt Hardy replied to this retort by expressing that he feels something must change and that he's very close to feeling "Broken."

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy was initially at ringside for Isiah Kassidy's match against the debuting Keith Lee but midway through the bout, Hardy decided to leave through the crowd. Perhaps this could be the start of Matt bringing back the Broken character.

The Broken Universe and what it might mean in the context of Jeff Hardy coming to AEW

The Broken Universe has been one of the most entertaining programs in wrestling in the last decade. It all began when Matt Hardy was a part of IMPACT Wrestling. We saw the creation of various characters such as Senor Benjamin and Jeff Hardy as Brother Nero.

We also saw various gimmicks such as The Hardy Compound, the Dilapidated Boat, and the Lake of Reincarnation. It gave a new direction to matches in pro wrestling. Broken Matt Hardy's stint in AEW was brief but should he bring the character back, it'd be interesting to see what he does this time.

One wonders, with Jeff Hardy's WWE non-compete clause soon expiring, could the return of The Broken One align with Jeff Hardy becoming All Elite?

The Hardy Boyz defines tag-team wrestling and has competed as a team in almost all major promotions across the world. Will Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling be next?

