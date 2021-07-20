Matt Hardy says The Young Bucks have surpassed The Hardyz and that Kenny Omega is better than Roman Reigns

You might not agree with everything Matt Hardy has to say, but at the end of the day, the truth is the truth.

On today's episode of Being The Elite, a skit aired where Matt Hardy sat down with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in their locker room and heaped praise upon The Elite for everything they have done in professional wrestling.

The delivery was hilarious, and Matt Hardy even read a portion of his lines from a cell phone.

"I just wanted to say that for the longest time, The Hardy Boyz were the greatest tag team of all time, by far, the best tag team in the history of the industry," Matt Hardy said. "The most innovative, the most creative, but the Young Bucks, you have officially surpassed The Hardyz as number one. You are future Hall of Famers. You're way better than The Hardyz. More dominant than myself and my brother."

When the Young Bucks brought up the fact that WWE named The New Day as the greatest tag team of all time, Matt Hardy brushed it off, referring to it as a "WWE mark list".

"The New Day at number one? That's just a WWE mark list," Matt Hardy continued. "They have to put someone that is employed there. It should have been the Young Bucks because you guys are the greatest of all time, better than The Hardyz. The Hardyz are now number two. I love everything The Elite is doing."

After Matt Hardy was done showering praise upon The Young Bucks, he turned his attention to AEW and IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega, calling him the greatest world champion going today. Hardy went on to say that Omega was a better representative of a pro wrestling company than the current WWE World Champions, Roman Reigns, or Bobby Lashley.

"Kenny, you've been killing it. Week in and week out, you are the greatest World's Champion going today," At this point Matt Hardy begins to read the script off his cell phone. "I mean, Kenny, you are a better representative of a pro wrestling company than Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton."

At this point, Kenny Omega urged Matt Hardy to add Seth Rollins to the list, and he did. The skit ended with Hardy saying that he stands with Kenny Omega.

