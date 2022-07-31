Matt Hardy says he took advantage of popular AEW tag team, asks them to beat him up

The tag team duo of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, combinedly known as Private Party in AEW, recently beat up Matt Hardy.

Over the past few months, Matt Hardy had been mentoring the two youngsters as part of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. In an unfortunate turn of events, the duo turned on Hardy and ousted him from the group.

In a recent post, the former WWE Tag Team Champion took all the credit for Private Party's recent success in AEW. He also demanded a big return from them in the future.

In a video posted on Twitter by Hardy, he is seen confronting the Private Party. He admitted that he had been using them intentionally to earn money and handed them two cheques. The young tag team tried to walk away, but the 47-year-old ordered them to hurt him. After refusing for a while, the duo started their assault and buried him under the sofa before signing off.

You can check out the video below:

AEW star Matt Hardy revealed the advice he gave Private Party

In a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE star revealed that AEW has been rewarding him due to his good work with the young talent.

He professed that he was helping the Private Party with the knowledge Michael Hayes gave them during his and Jeff Hardy's early run in WWE.

"The lesson those guys [Private Party] really need to work on and I always think that it's going to be a work in progress for these first few years is that they need to remember like they can do all these amazing cool high spots and tag team maneuvers but they have to let fans know that we are gritty athletes who can fight and we can scrap and we're tough and that's kind of like of what you have to show people."

Hardy recently confronted Christian Cage after the latter turned heel and attacked Jungle Boy. He was, in turn, beaten up by Luchasaurus.

It now remains to be seen whether any storyline between Matt Hardy and The Private Party is in the pipeline.

Do you want Matt Hardy to be a heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

