Matt Hardy says WWE Hall of Famer convinced Vince McMahon for "dogpile pinfall" on RAW

Matt Hardy recently revealed what WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels did so that one of the funniest pinfalls would be authorized to be used as a move for a match he was in.

Back in an episode of RAW in 2005, an eight-man tag team match that featured John Cena, Matt Hardy, Shawn Michaels & Big Show taking on Edge, Kurt Angle, Chris Masters & Snitsky took place. To end the match, John Cena hit his iconic Five-Knuckle Shuffle on Edge before handing him off to Big Show, who hit him with a Chokeslam. All four men then piled up on top of Edge for the pinfall.

Taking on to Twitter, Matt Hardy revealed that the only way they got away with doing the dogpile pinfall was through Shawn Michaels, who spoke to Vince McMahon himself to have the spot cleared. At the end of the match, Big Show began the pin before Cena and Hardy piled on top of him. The cherry on top was The Heartbreak Kid sitting on Hardy's back and nearly over 1000 pounds being stacked on top of the Rated-R Superstar.

"The only reason we got away with this dogpile pinfall was cuz HBK somehow convinced VKM to roll with it.."

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy reveals that one of his moves caused him to have a limp

AEW star Matt Hardy recently addressed his limp, something that he claimed he got due to his time with the industry. He posted a clip of himself doing leg drops during his days with WWE, to which a fan replied that they understood that this was the reason for the long-term effects on his body.

Hardy then narrated in full how doing the move over and over may have led to tightness in his lower body, and adding this to the bumps he took from the hardcore matches culminated in having lasting effects on him.

"When I started w/ WWE full-time, I was doing legdrops off the top 10 nights straight, every loop. My lower back/hip tightness is from doing legdrops for decades. Pretty sure the big bumps in our TLC matches didn’t help.. Pro wrestling isn’t easy on your body, that’s a #MattFact."

Matt and his brother, Jeff Hardy, were considered one of the most extreme tag teams of all time, but they are still surprisingly pushing forward in the ring.

