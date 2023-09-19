AEW star Matt Hardy finally reveals he has a limp because of overdoing one popular move

AEW star Matt Hardy is best known for his lengthy tenure alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy. Together, the two put high-flying on the map for WWE fans, but over the years fans noticed Matt's limp. Recently, the veteran revealed why it happened.

Together with Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz, The Hardys introduced the WWE audience to the legendary Tables Ladders and Chairs matches. The Hardys have since taken their extreme death-defying style into AEW, where they now compete against young talent.

In response to an X-user wondering if the limp came from a TLC match, Matt Hardy explained that it was mainly the Legdrops but also big bumps in TLC matches.

"When I started w/ WWE full-time, I was doing legdrops off the top 10 nights straight, every loop. My lower back/hip tightness is from doing legdrops for decades. Pretty sure the big bumps in our TLC matches didn’t help.. Pro wrestling isn’t easy on your body, that’s a #MattFact.," Hardy posted.

Both brothers notably left and returned to WWE between 2004 and 2010, but according to Matt, the promotion punished him in the months before his release, when Jeff Hardy became a megastar in TNA.

Could The Hardys still capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships?

Both brothers are already in their 40s, and after years of being high-flying daredevils, retirement is around the corner. But could the two still go out with a bang and capture gold together one last time?

Many believe that this could be the case down the road, especially when Matt Hardy took to social media to proclaim that he and his brother are not done yet.

"We're not done yet," Matt Hardy posted.

It remains to be seen if The Hardys will reach the top of AEW's Tag Team Division or not. However, considering that they'd have to eventually topple FTR, there might just be a high-profile clash between the two teams just waiting to happen.