Matt Hardy seemingly receives a massive offer to join top AEW stable

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared an old and never-before-seen video on social media, which quickly garnered interest from The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens.

Bowens and Max Caster are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (Swerve in Our Glory) at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The popular tag team are known for their "scissoring" gesture and their rap segments.

Meanwhile, Hardy is now contractually linked to Stokely Hathaway's The Firm after Isiah Kassidy, his protege, lost to Ethan Page a couple of nights ago on AEW Rampage. On Twitter, Hathaway mocked Hardy by giving him a "pop quiz." The 30-year veteran responded by orienting the former about "hood and culture."

Matt then posted a video of himself rapping as a 17-year-old with a friend while his brother Jeff Hardy was dancing in the background.

The clip elicited a response from Bowens, who suggested that Hardy could possibly be added as the fourth member of The Acclaimed due to his rapping skills.

Check out the exchange below:

Even though he's with The Firm right now, it would be interesting to see if Hardy replies to Bowens and consider the latter's proposal of joining the popular group.

Fans want to see AEW star Matt Hardy be a member of The Acclaimed

Fans on Twitter were on board the idea of Anthony Bowens seemingly giving Matt Hardy an invitation to join The Acclaimed.

Some fans expressed their anticipation to see the prospect go down.

One fan said that if Hardy joins the AEW World Tag Team Champions, he will become more entertaining.

G @GokaiRed215 @Bowens_Official It'd be a lot more entertaining than where he is now @Bowens_Official It'd be a lot more entertaining than where he is now

Another fan tweeted The Acclaimed's famous catchphrase for Billy Gunn, replacing him with the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile, another user had a variation of "Scissor Me."

Despite the offer from Bowens, Hardy will perhaps look to concentrate on getting his contract terminated with The Firm. It remains to be seen how this storyline will unfold in the near future.

Do you want to see Matt Hardy become a member of The Acclaimed? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes