"I will give you everything we have" - Matt Hardy sends an emotional message after AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy has reunited with his brother, Jeff.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 17, 2022 12:43 PM IST
News

Matt Hardy took to social media in the aftermath of AEW Dynamite. He and Jeff had their first outing as The Hardy Boyz after three years on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of the show against The Private Party.

Last week, Hardy was voted out of AHFO (Andrade-Hardy Family Office). Members of the stable assaulted Matt before Darby Allin, Sting, and most notably, Jeff Hardy came to his aid.

Big Money sent a touching message after this week's show. He thanked the San Antonio crowd for showing their love and appreciation. He also gave a shoutout to AEW President Tony Khan. He added that he and his brother, Jeff, will give the fans everything they have.

"Thanks to everyone in San Antonio TX tonight. Thanks to everyone that watched #AEWDynamite. We love @AEW & have the utmost respect for @TonyKhan as our leader. I promise you that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I will give you everything we have. We love pro wrestling & living our dream. LFG!" Hardy tweeted.

Here's the full tweet:

Thanks to everyone in San Antonio TX tonight. Thanks to everyone that watched #AEWDynamite. We love @AEW & have the utmost respect for @TonyKhan as our leader. I promise you that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I will give you everything we have. We love pro wrestling & living our dream. LFG!

Jeff and Matt Hardy won their first match after reuniting as The Hardy Boyz

As we mentioned earlier, the duo had a match on St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW: Dynamite against Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of the Private Party.

After an action-packed affair, The Private Party tried the Silly String maneuver on The Hardy Boyz towards the end. However, they both fell victim to the double Twist of Fate.

Jeff finished the match by hitting the Swanton Bomb on Kassidy for the victory. This marked their first win as a tag team in AEW.

#TheHardys with their first win in #AEW on this historic night in San Antonio! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/C363XOx0Bg

Andrade Family Office (AFO) came down to the ring to seemingly attack The Hardy Boyz. However, Sting and Darby Allin soon rushed in, with a baseball bat and skateboard, respectively, to even the odds.

It seems that Matt Hardy's feud with the AFO is just beginning. Luckily for him, he has Jeff, Darby, and Sting to help him.

Are you Team AFO or Team Hardy Boyz? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
