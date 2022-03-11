Major update on Matt Hardy's contract status with AEW - Reports 

It looks like Matt Hardy will remain with AEW for the foreseeable future as he recently inked a contract extension with the promotion.

As per a report by Fightful Select, after being under the banner of AEW for the last two years, the two sides have agreed to extend Matt's contract.

Furthermore, it was also noted that the WWE legend's deal now matches that of his brother, Jeff, who debuted on AEW Dynamite this week.

Fightful also reported that Matt has been very "helpful" during his tenure in the company, which is why Tony Khan chose to extend his deal. Hardy himself confirmed the news during his Twitch stream.

He added that the promotion had matched his and Jeff's deal, and they would also be permitted to make outside appearances.

“I’ve extended my contract with AEW, I’m going to be there a little bit longer. They matched myself and Jeff up, which was very cool. We can still do outside appearances,” said Matt Hardy.

The former chief of the Hardy Family Office is the latest to have his contract extended. It was recently reported that Miro would also stay with the company at least until 2026.

Hardy Boyz could now dominate AEW's tag team division

Matt Hardy underwent a much-needed character change on this week's Dynamite when he was voted out of the AHFO. Following this, he was brutally attacked, which led to Sting, Darby Allin, and his brother Jeff Hardy coming out to his rescue.

This has set the stage for Hardy Boyz's highly-anticipated in-ring reunion, and the doors have opened for the duo to have multiple dream matches. One can only imagine how enthralling their possible encounters with Young Bucks, reDRagon, or younger teams like Top Flight could be.

Do you think Matt Hardy did the right thing by sticking with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future? Sound off in the comments section below.

