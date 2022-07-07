"I MUST PAY MY PENANCE" - Matt Hardy sends a grim message after being destroyed on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy had a morose message for his fans after what transpired on AEW Dynamite this week.

Christian Cage's turning heel took the AEW community by storm recently. Following that, Luchasaurus' turn also raised a lot of eyebrows. With Jungle Boy currently nowhere to be seen, the two stars have teamed up to become the new villains in the All Elite scene.

In a surprising turn of events, Matt Hardy confronted the two stars in a Dynamite segment. As he attempted to take Jungle Boy's side, Christian immediately put him in his place by pointing out that Matt was also only after money during his time with the Hardy Family Office.

Christian harshly referenced Jeff Hardy's current rehab status following the latter's DUI arrest, which did not go down well with Matt. As tensions escalated, Luchasaurus initiated a brutal beatdown on the Broken One.

After Dynamite went off-air, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to post an intriguing message.

I DESERVED THIS. I MUST PAY MY PENANCE. #AEWDynamite

You can check out the full tweet here:

The message certainly implies that Matt Hardy is owning up to his past deeds. However, fans will have to stay tuned to see if this episode of Dynamite marks the start of a feud between Christian Cage and the Broken One.

Fans had a number of responses to the AEW star's tweet

The replies in the comments section bought up opinions from fans. A number of responses indicated that people were not pleased with Jeff Hardy being referenced, considering the circumstances.

Kellergirl 🐷👑 @Kellergirl @MATTHARDYBRAND I'm happy to see you back on AEW tv. But does Jeff's issues have to be brought into the storyline? @MATTHARDYBRAND I'm happy to see you back on AEW tv. But does Jeff's issues have to be brought into the storyline?

Angelo Maddaloni @Xxitalian_e2001 @MATTHARDYBRAND No im glad u stuck up for jungle boy they shouldnt use jeffs issue to take jabs at u @MATTHARDYBRAND No im glad u stuck up for jungle boy they shouldnt use jeffs issue to take jabs at u

Austin Blair @austinblair @MATTHARDYBRAND I know it’s wrestling but man Christian throwing Jeff under the bus, as a previous DUI offender myself, really hurt. It’s not something to joke about. Hope Jeff is doing well. You rock man. Long live Team Extreme. Dream 2 Inspire and Live for the Moment! @MATTHARDYBRAND I know it’s wrestling but man Christian throwing Jeff under the bus, as a previous DUI offender myself, really hurt. It’s not something to joke about. Hope Jeff is doing well. You rock man. Long live Team Extreme. Dream 2 Inspire and Live for the Moment!

Many fans were also suspecting a return of the Broken Matt gimmick.

Luffy0702 NJPW army @Luffy0702 @MATTHARDYBRAND after this tweet...now I'm just waiting for Matt to appear in this sort of outfit...If you know you know @MATTHARDYBRAND after this tweet...now I'm just waiting for Matt to appear in this sort of outfit...If you know you know https://t.co/4HxgA6CSsw

As of now, there is no clear indication of what direction Matt will take in the coming weeks. Only time will tell whether Christian Cage will double down on his imminent feud with the former WWE star.

