Matt Hardy sends a message to Chris Jericho, gives injury update

Matt Hardy was supposed to accompany Private Party for their match with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. But someone attacked Matt Hardy backstage, and it was unclear who was to blame.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager mocked Hardy's injury as they walked away before their match, with Jericho holding a baseball bat. Jericho and Hager would win their match against Private Party, but Jericho attacked Isiah Kassidy after the match and put him in Walls of Jericho. Marc Quen stopped him and gave Jericho a Pele kick for his worries.

Matt Hardy said his leg doesn't need surgery and gave Chris Jericho a message

Matt Hardy gave an update on Twitter while responding to a fan saying he's not cleared to return to the ring. He said:

"So many assumed this, but I never stated this. I just need a clean bill of health. My knee won’t need surgery, so I’ll brace it up & show up to #AEWDynamite on Wednesday. When I figure out who attacked me, they’ll be hell to pay. Thanks for all the love, folks. P.S. F#CK JERICHO"

It seems that Matt Hardy will show up on AEW Dynamite but will not wrestle as he's not cleared yet. It'll be interesting to see who Matt Hardy feuds with next.