Matt Hardy sends a two-word message to Jon Moxley after historic IWGP title triumph

Legendary wrestler Matt Hardy sent a two-word message to Jon Moxley after the latter won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on April 12. The former WWE and AEW World Champion won the coveted title by defeating Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW special event, Windy City Riot.

As a result, the former Shield member became the only wrestler to stake his claim to the WWE, AEW, and IWGP World Championships. The wrestling community has been posting congratulatory messages for Jon Moxley, and the latest to do so is former multi-time Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy.

Hardy took to his X account on Saturday to send his heartfelt wishes for Moxley.

"Congrats Mox!" Hardy posted.

Expand Tweet

Moxley had a memorable stint in WWE, where he debuted as a member of The Shield, which comprised Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The trio were the hottest names in the company and went on to have an impressive singles career. Fans think that the WWE underused The Lunatic Fringe, even though he did win some world championships in the Stamford-based promotion.

Tony Khan congratulates Jon Moxley on winning the IWGP Championship

Tony Khan and NJPW have a working relationship. They even co-produce the annual pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. Khan was elated about Ambrose's win and congratulated the Lunatic Fringe via a social post.

"Congratulations to @JonMoxley, the new @njpw1972 IWGP World Heavyweight Champion! Mox won the title tonight + made history in the same city, Chicago, and the same arena, @WintrustArena, where he won his first ever@AEW Championship. Congratulations @njpwglobal on a great show tonight!" Khan posted.

Expand Tweet

The recent achievement is yet another feather in the cap of the legendary Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion will be determined to continue his red-hot streak in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see when he returns to AEW TV.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Should Dean Ambrose get a push in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion