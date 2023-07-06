Matt Hardy set to join forces with WWE Hall of Famer with whom he allegedly had real-life heat

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy discovered his tag team partner for the highly anticipated Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

The anticipation was high as Hardy awaited the reveal of his tag team partner in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. The tension in the air was palpable as RJ City reached into the tumbler to determine Hardy's fate. The name announced was WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Unfortunately for Hardy, the news was met with disappointment and frustration.

As Hardy realized about his partner, he couldn't hide his discontent. He openly expressed his distaste for teaming up with Jeff Jarrett, referring to him with "I hate Jeff Jarrett." Clearly, there is animosity between the two that has left a bitter taste in his mouth.

Matt Hardy is set to team up with Double J in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament this Friday on AEW Rampage. Their real-life heat started when once Hardy needed 38 stitches after taking a guitar shot to the head from Jarrett.

This unexpected pairing brings forth history between the two, as they previously teamed up in 2011 during their tenure in IMPACT Wrestling.

Will Hardy and Jarrett manage to put their differences aside and prove to be a dynamic duo in the ring?

What are your thoughts on Jeff Jarrett teaming up with Matt Hardy? Sound off in the comment section below.

