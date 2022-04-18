"He personifies what Jeff & I live by" - Matt Hardy shares a message to AEW star

Matt Hardy turned to social media to share a heartfelt message to popular AEW star Danhausen.

Over the past few weeks, Danhausen has been trying to 'curse' the young wrestler HOOK. He did his best to get the attention of The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, The Hardys are currently undefeated as a tag team in AEW. So far, they have defeated the Andrade Family Office's The Butcher & The Blade and The Private Party. They also recently teamed up with Top Flight on an episode of Dark: Elevation.

In Matt's Twitter post, he and Jeff were seen having a fun moment with Danhausen by dancing their trademark juke. They also did it alongside Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin).

Prior to that, Matt Hardy also shared Danhausen's own video of their trademark juke alongside fans. Hardy then gave Danhausen some love and said that the latter personified that dreams can come true.

"The Hardys love @DanhausenAD! He personifies what Jeff & I have lived by since Day 1," Hardy wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Matt Hardy previously expressed his willingness to work with AEW star Danhausen

Matt Hardy previously revealed that he wanted to return to his famous 'Broken' gimmick. He also stated that he wanted to do it with AEW star Danhausen in his 'Hardy Compound.'

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy admired Danhausen's ability to stay relevant, even with his injury last year. He added that he tried to invite Danhausen to his compound for a 'Broken Universe' episode.

"I’d actually spoken to Danhausen about it, I was tempted to fly him here, fly him first class, come on down to the Hardy compound, we’ll shoot a super entertaining episode of the Broken universe and interject Danhausen in it," Matt said.

It will be interesting to see if Matt and Danhausen will work at an angle in the future. Both have entertaining gimmicks that can enthrall the fans.

