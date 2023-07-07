Matt Hardy shockingly reveals WWE legends deliberately hurt him and Jeff in the ring

The Hardys' WWE run is remembered for their numerous tag team bouts that often included tables, ladders, and/or chairs. Matt recently recalled how the legendary JBL once began to "shoot" fight him in a match, and how he had to stand up for himself.

The Hardys' feud with The Acolytes (JBL and Farooq) was one of their first prominent storyline against two bigger athletes. Unlike their angles against the likes of Edge and Christian, the future WWE Hall of Famers gave the brothers a run for their money in more physical hands-on matches.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran recalled not even wanting to take back the tag team titles from The Acolytes due to how physical they were.

"I was like, 'I don't know how much longer I can take this. This is like abusive!' And then when were in there, Bradshaw [JBL] beat me down in the corner. I remember beating him as hard as I could in the face, and the next thing I had was just a very soft [jab to the face]." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Matt Hardy eventually pointed out that this was simply what the veterans were like at the time, and that unless young stars pushed back, they'd be taken advantage of.

Does Matt Hardy have real-life heat with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett?

Hardy and Jarrett had quite a few clashes outside of WWE, and over the years the two became bitter enemies. In light of Jeff Jarrett's then AEW debut, Matt spoke about the history he shares with the veteran.

During an older episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained that even his wife, Reby Hardy, isn't the biggest fan of Jarrett.

"I think it’s no secret, everybody knows that Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett don’t exchange Christmas cards. And that night at Wrestlecade, when he busted me open, I can’t go into detail how p**sed off Reby was because instead of driving the 100 miles back home, we ended up being in the hospital all night." (H/T: Inside The Ropes).

It remains to be seen how well the two WWE veterans will get along once they're on the same team, but with the aged-bad blood between them, it could just lead to an interesting match-up.

