Matt Hardy fires back at fan comparing Jeff Hardy's WWE and AEW run

Matt Hardy recently sent a fitting response to a Twitter user who pointed out that his brother, Jeff Hardy, was misused in AEW.

The Charismatic Enigma debuted for the promotion earlier last month and, since then, have worked alongside Matt as The Hardy Boyz. The two have already competed in a handful of bouts in All Elite Wrestling, most recently a Tables Match against The Butcher and The Blade, which they won.

A Twitter user recently pointed out that while fans slammed WWE for having Jeff Hardy wrestle on Main Event, they remained silent when he competed on Dark Elevation in AEW. For the unaware, The Hardy Boyz would team up with Top Flight to take on The Blade, Private Party, and Angelico on the YouTube show this week.

Matt Hardy was quick to take note of this tweet and respond. The former ECW Champion clarified that AEW President Tony Khan treated veterans of the wrestling business with "utmost respect." He added that Khan even asked him and Jeff if they were okay with competing on Dark Elevation.

"Cuz you follow me, @ChangaYT I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW," tweeted Matt Hardy

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 @ChangaYT Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it.



Jeff hardy was on Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried.



Jeff on joining AEW being one of his best decisions

Last month, the former WWE Champion stated that signing with All Elite Wrestling has been one of the "smartest" decisions he has made in his career.

Jeff Hardy added that the love and care he was shown during his AEW debut made him feel "valuable." The Charismatic Enigma also explained that having a face-painted action figure of himself was a lifelong dream, which finally came to fruition in Tony Khan's promotion.

"It was one of the smartest things I've ever done because everything worked out so perfectly. Mainly because my first day in AEW felt valuable. Like for the first time, just, you know, the care and love I was shown. So where they just felt like they were just going to keep me there to sell more like action figures and that's one of the things that I put so much like love and I get so much joy out of painting my face and that come out and immortalize in an action figure I'm like, man that's why I do this, it's so cool." said Jeff Hardy

It'll be interesting to see how long Tony Khan and co hold back before finally pushing Jeff into the main event picture in the promotion.

What do you make of Jeff Hardy's All Elite Wrestling run so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

