Matt Hardy spills the beans on surprising Tony Khan cameo on AEW Dynamite that everyone missed!

Tony Khan apparently had a surprising cameo appearance on AEW Dynamite, one that would have gone unnoticed by everyone if Matt Hardy hadn't spilled the beans.

The heavily publicized Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy has already been the subject of debate in the pro-wrestling community. While some were quite happy with how the bout went, others were less than pleased with the gimmick.

Fans were also confused about the identity of Leatherface, who made an appearance in the later stages of the match. While a previous report claimed that the masked man was Dean Alexander, Matt Hardy has revealed the truth on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

"Tony Khan was really into the idea of doing this match. He was really excited about the sponsorship and that they were going to be donating that portion of the money to the Maui charity, which is a great cause, obviously, but Tony was so into this match, he actually dressed up as Leatherface. He had to play Leatherface and he ran out with a chainsaw. How committed to the gig, right? He gave us Leatherface guys. Sorry to spoil that but Tony Khan was Leatherface running out swinging the chainsaw." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Jeff Jarett has also addressed the criticism his recent AEW match received

While a number of fans were not impressed with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match, Jeff Jarrett has defended the reason behind holding the bout.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, the AEW veteran explained:

"It’s my understanding, across the board, the network, because they’re the ones, when you bill a deck and hey, we did for this client and this for this client, all that. Obviously, goes without saying, the top man, TK, super excited. Look, his sole decision. That was up to him. With the funds going to Maui, that says so much to me. (H/t Fightful)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jarrett in AEW after defeating Jeff Hardy.

