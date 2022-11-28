Matt Hardy spotted with WWE Hall of Famer ahead of match against real-life rival

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy was recently seen alongside Hall of Famer and current RAW star JBL.

While the Broken One is currently in AEW, it is common knowledge that much of his career was spent as part of the WWE roster. Alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, he put up a number of commendable matches and feuds, including an intense rivalry with his own brother in 2009.

Despite his talents, Matt Hardy has not had as much success in AEW. While he has attempted to adapt to the evolving pro wrestling business, his run in the Hardy Family Office fell rather flat, according to fans. However, the veteran still maintains a dedicated fanbase.

Due to his previous ties to WWE, the Broken One has a number of contacts in his former company. He was recently spotted with JBL outside of AEW, as evidenced by a photo he recently posted on Twitter.

"Well, hell!" wrote Matt Hardy.

You can check out the tweet here:

Matt Hardy recently defeated a former WWE star

While the Broken One has not featured much in AEW Dynamite and Rampage lately, he recently appeared in a high-profile match against Jeff Jarrett at WrestleCade Supershow 2022.

The veteran also sent out a warning before the match. During a recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt stated the following:

"I was like, 'of course,' I didn't expect that ... We never had a return singles match after he recklessly sliced me open with that guitar," Hardy said. "So he got a reprieve, but this Saturday the reprieve ends."

At the event, Jeff Jarrett went up against Matt Hardy in a No Disqualification match. The match saw both the stars giving it their all. In the end, however, the Broken One prevailed as he took down Jarrett decisively.

Do you think Matt Hardy should be pushed more in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

