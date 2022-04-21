"Deleted" - AEW star Matt Hardy takes a massive shot at former NXT Champion

AEW star Matt Hardy went on social media to fire a massive shot at Andrade El Idolo following Dynamite.

Hardy and Andrade have been feuding ever since the former was kicked out of the then-Andrade-Hardy Family Office. The Hardys, Darby Allin, and Sting are undefeated against AFO in tag team matches.

After Darby Allin defeated Andrade on Dynamite this week, Matt and Jeff Hardy were seen making their signature 'delete' gesture on the ramp. They soon celebrated the victory in the ring with the former TNT Champion and Sting.

Afterward, Matt wasted no time in taking a jab at Andrade. He said that the former NXT champion has been 'deleted.'

"Andrade has been DELETED! #AEWDynamite," Hardy wrote.

In the main event of Dynamite, Andrade faced off against Allin in the second-ever coffin match in AEW history. As we mentioned earlier, Darby was victorious as he closed the lid on El Idolo, even with the interference of Jose The Assistant.

Matt Hardy was recently victorious in AEW

Matt Hardy looked to stay undefeated against the AFO associates as he and Jeff made their Dark: Elevation debut. They teamed up with Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) to face AFO's Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Blade, and Angelico.

During the match, The Hardy and Martin brothers worked flawlessly with fast-paced, high-flying maneuvers. Both teams executed Poetry in Motion against their opponents and even performed Hardy's signature juke.

In the end, Dante neutralized Angelico and Quen while Darius stopped The Blade from entering the ring. This led to Matt's Twist of Fate and Jeff's Swanton Bomb on Angelico for the victory.

After Darby's win over Andrade, it will be interesting to see if they go for a final match as both have one win over each other. It also remains to be seen if Matt and Andrade's group will continue their feud in the coming weeks.

