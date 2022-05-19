"We just wanted it started" – Matt Hardy sends a heated message to top AEW tag team following Dynamite

Matt Hardy broke his silence on social media after he and Jeff Hardy once again had a run-in with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) earlier on AEW Dynamite.

Over the past few weeks, the two teams have been jawing at each other, even on social media, reigniting their rivalry from Ring of Honor (ROH). They rekindled the beef on the May 4 episode of Dynamite when The Bucks confronted The Hardys following Jeff's victory against Bobby Fish.

Earlier on Dynamite, The Charismatic Enigma lost to Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinals. Afterward, The Hardys came face-to-face with The Young Bucks once again, but Cole clobbered them from behind, allowing the Bucks to hit the BTE Trigger on Matt.

Taking to Twitter, Matt was visibly furious, saying all he and Jeff wanted was a provocation. He thanked the Bucks for hitting them, indicating they lit a fire beneath them:

"Thanks for finally having the nuts to hit us, @youngbucks.. WE JUST WANTED IT STARTED. WE WANT IT. WE NEED IT," Matt tweeted.

Matt Hardy got recently featured on an episode of Being the Elite

In Episode 307 of Being the Elite, The Hardys had a run-in with The Young Bucks, warning they'd punch them if they got involved in their business.

During the scene, Matt & Nick Jackson boasted that they were in their prime right now and questioned Matt & Jeff Hardy's capabilities. In the end, The Hardys dared The Bucks to fight them, but the latter duo just walked away.

The rivalry between The Hardys and The Young Bucks is slowly getting revived, with constant interactions in and out of the ring. As the beef escalates, it'll be interesting to see if it leads to a match at Double or Nothing 2022.

