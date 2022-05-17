"We definitely want this match" - Tensions mount as Matt Hardy confronts top AEW tag team

Things have been heating up between AEW tag teams The Hardys and The Young Bucks as the two teams confronted each other once again on Being The Elite.

The seeds of the feud were sown earlier this month when Jeff Hardy defeated Undisputed Elite member Bobby Fish in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifier. Post-match, The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy joined the ring. This led to a staredown between the two tag teams.

Furthermore, The Hardys also confronted Nick and Matt Jackson in their trailer a while back. The segment ended with Matt Hardy threatening The Young Bucks and asking them to stay away.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions once again walked up to the Bucks this week on an episode of Being The Elite. The heated interaction that followed saw Matt Hardy call himself and his brother fighters. He also stated that he does not think the former AEW Tag Team Champions have been resilient enough.

"We're survivors. We lived. I don't think the two of you, would have made it. I don't think you'd have been resilient enough, unbreakable enough, 'will-not die' enough, to make it. So ya, we definitely want this match," Matt Hardy said. [22:40 - 22:53]

You can check out the full footage here:

The latest war of words has further solidified the possibility of a match between the two teams. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when The Hardys will face the Young Bucks inside the ring.

Matt Hardy recently named AEW star Darby Allin as a potential third member of his team

In the wake of rumors surrounding the introduction of Trios titles in AEW, Matt Hardy has disclosed his pick of the third 'Hardy Boy.'

In an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One was asked about who would be his choice if he had to take in another member. Matt sounded quite sure as he named Darby as his 'go-to' wrestler.

"The first person I feel like that kinda pops in my mind is someone that Jeff will be facing tonight and that would be Darby Allin. I feel like the team of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Darby Allin would be a hell of a combo, that'd be a hell of a six-man tag." [15:29 - 15:42]

While matches for the Trios titles are yet to be confirmed, the possibilities are seemingly endless for AEW. Only time will tell what happens next.

Do you think The Hardys will fight The Young Bucks soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha