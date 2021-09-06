Matt Hardy takes a shot at WWE after AEW All Out

AEW star Matt Hardy has taken a huge shot at WWE after AEW's All Out pay-per-view, as he exclaimed that he felt 'wonderful' after the show, while also stating that the competition, i.e. WWE, is "in the mud".

Matt Hardy, on Twitter following AEW's All Out show, was ecstatic with the performance of the stars on the show and the event that the promotion put out.

"How we’re all feeling after tonight’s absolutely WONDERFUL #AEWAllOut 2021 event. @AEW is killing it!" said Matt Hardy. He also posted a GIF from his match with Sammy Guevara in AEW, where he said, "Competition's in the mud. I love to see it," which is seemingly a shot at WWE.

How we’re all feeling after tonight’s absolutely WONDERFUL #AEWAllOut 2021 event. @AEW is killing it! pic.twitter.com/ryNUCOLSYp — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 6, 2021

Matt Hardy was a part of All Out, on the pay-per-view pre-show. The Hardy Family Office, which featured Matt Hardy, The Hybrid 2 and Private Party, faced the team of Jurassic Express and Best Friends in a 10-man tag team. Jurassic Express and Best Friends won over Hardy Family Office at the show.

AEW's incredible finish to the All Out pay-per-view

IN THE SAME NIGHT AT #AEWALLOUT!



ADAM COLE AND BRYAN DANIELSON ARE ALL ELITE!



[ Order the replay on #FITE: https://t.co/9dCTNH3gkf ] pic.twitter.com/UF6CV5aPuy — FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2021

AEW hit it out of the park at All Out, with many fans calling it the pay-per-view of the year in pro wrestling. The show, which will mostly be remembered for the return of CM Punk to the ring, also had a few surprises.

Punk faced and defeated Darby Allin in the third last match of the night, while another former WWE star Paul Wight, had his first match in AEW, against QT Marshall.

The main event of the show saw Kenny Omega face Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, a hard-fought match which Omega won.

But there were a few surprises for fans at the end of the show. Adam Cole, whose WWE contract recently expired, debuted on AEW and reunited with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Then Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, debuted on AEW television and confronted Omega and co.

