"It just creates such a toxic environment" - Matt Hardy weighs in on the animosity between WWE and AEW fans

AEW's rivalry with WWE has translated into unhealthy hostility between fans of the two promotions, according to Matt Hardy.

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the company has grown exponentially. A major reason for this can be attributed to their roster, which has attracted several veterans from WWE as well. The Jacksonville-based company is now considered a serious competitor for the sports entertainment giant.

The stiff competition has understandably created a division between fans of both organizations. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt recently highlighted how the differences have become too toxic.

“One thing I would like to say is the tribalism between WWE and AEW fans, like, you don’t have to do this,” Hardy said. “I don’t know if you enjoy it, the people that do it online on social media, it just creates such a toxic environment in the big scheme of things. You love WWE, go hard for WWE, and support WWE."

The veteran also expressed his admiration for the Stamford-based promotion

"I love WWE and you know I’ve said that since day one, and I’ll never say anything differently. Obviously, when I work somewhere else, I’m going to go hard for AEW because they’re the people paying my bills at the end of the day, but just like a pro wrestling match, you take shots at your opponent, and you talk sh** about them." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Check out the full podcast here:

Matt Hardy still has good relations with WWE Superstars like Randy Orton, which shows that he practices what he preaches.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently praised Kane

WWE Hall of Famer Kane recently shared a picture of his impressive physique at the age of 55, which Matt Hardy was quick to compliment.

Despite being absent from in-ring action for quite some time, the photo of Kane's ripped body generated a lot of buzz on social media. In the caption, he expressed gratitude to Diamond Dallas Page for helping him transform his body via DDP Yoga.

Matt Hardy also applauded Kane's look, replying to the post on Twitter.

"Looking awesome, man."

The Broken One recently reunited with his brother Jeff to reform their legendary tag team. While fans are delighted to have them on board, time will tell what kind of feuds the duo gets into in the new environment.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's comments about the divide in the fanbase? Sound off in the comments below

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh