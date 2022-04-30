×
Create
Notifications

"There is no one better" - Top AEW Star heaps praise on Randy Orton following recent criticism

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years in the wrestling industry
Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years in the wrestling industry
reaction-emoji
Zain Jafri
Zain Jafri
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 02:37 AM IST
News

Having worked alongside Randy Orton for years, AEW star Matt Hardy recently responded to some of the criticism the Viper has been receiving as of late.

Orton has built a nearly insurmountable legacy during his 20 years in the business - one that seems to be growing day by day. At 42 years old, The Legend Killer currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Riddle as part of RK-Bro.

However, some fans have often shared unfavorable opinions regarding Orton, mostly citing his in-ring pace as a flaw. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the elder Hardy brother refuted these criticisms, claiming that The Apex Predator is the best at traditional in-ring storytelling:

"I think Randy is awesome. People who think Randy doesn’t do a lot, or works at a slower, more plodding pace or whatever, I don’t think they get the basic aspects of traditional pro wrestling. When it comes to traditional wrestling and traditional storytelling, there is no one better than Randy Orton." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Check out the full podcast episode in the video below:

youtube-cover

Randy Orton was part of Matt Hardy's last on-screen appearance in WWE

In February 2020, Orton was in the middle of a heated feud with Edge which began when The Viper blasted his former partner with a ConChairTo. This took place only a day after The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE.

Two weeks later, Matt Hardy emerged to confront Orton regarding his actions, leading to a brawl between the two. Despite this, Hardy returned for answers and The Legend Killer continued attacking him. It all ended with a brutal ConChairTo to an already-injured Hardy, writing him off of WWE TV.

After being brutally attacked by @RandyOrton on #RAW, @MATTHARDYBRAND received medical attention during the commercial break. https://t.co/VIDBEOYQxv

This was Matt's last WWE appearance. He signed with AEW soon after, where he has since been prominently featured. His decision to jump ship from WWE to AEW was supported by Orton.

Matt is currently tagging alongside his brother Jeff after the Charismatic Enigma made his AEW debut last month, reuniting The Hardy Boyz.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy's comments regarding Randy Orton? Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी