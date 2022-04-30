"There is no one better" - Top AEW Star heaps praise on Randy Orton following recent criticism

Having worked alongside Randy Orton for years, AEW star Matt Hardy recently responded to some of the criticism the Viper has been receiving as of late.

Orton has built a nearly insurmountable legacy during his 20 years in the business - one that seems to be growing day by day. At 42 years old, The Legend Killer currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Riddle as part of RK-Bro.

However, some fans have often shared unfavorable opinions regarding Orton, mostly citing his in-ring pace as a flaw. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the elder Hardy brother refuted these criticisms, claiming that The Apex Predator is the best at traditional in-ring storytelling:

"I think Randy is awesome. People who think Randy doesn’t do a lot, or works at a slower, more plodding pace or whatever, I don’t think they get the basic aspects of traditional pro wrestling. When it comes to traditional wrestling and traditional storytelling, there is no one better than Randy Orton." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Randy Orton was part of Matt Hardy's last on-screen appearance in WWE

In February 2020, Orton was in the middle of a heated feud with Edge which began when The Viper blasted his former partner with a ConChairTo. This took place only a day after The Rated R Superstar returned to WWE.

Two weeks later, Matt Hardy emerged to confront Orton regarding his actions, leading to a brawl between the two. Despite this, Hardy returned for answers and The Legend Killer continued attacking him. It all ended with a brutal ConChairTo to an already-injured Hardy, writing him off of WWE TV.

This was Matt's last WWE appearance. He signed with AEW soon after, where he has since been prominently featured. His decision to jump ship from WWE to AEW was supported by Orton.

Matt is currently tagging alongside his brother Jeff after the Charismatic Enigma made his AEW debut last month, reuniting The Hardy Boyz.

