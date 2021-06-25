Matt Hardy teases a feud between The Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks

AEW star Matt Hardy has teased the possibility of The Hardy Boyz facing the Young Bucks if his brother Jeff Hardy signs with Tony Khan's promotion.

In 2017, both teams wrestled each other in another promotion before The Hardy Boyz moved back to WWE. Fans would love to see both teams reignite their rivalry in AEW and take each other to the limit.

Young Bucks vs Hardy Boyz. Need it.

On his recent Twitch stream, Matt Hardy stated that he wants to end his professional wrestling career with his brother Jeff Hardy:

“I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as The Hardy Boyz. Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. It’s probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it’s all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that’s super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team," said Matt Hardy (H/T-WrestlingInc).

Hardy further added that he would like to see his brother sign with Tony Khan so that they can once again kickstart an amazing rivalry with the Young Bucks. He also stated that there are plenty of great teams in AEW, which augers well for The Hardy Boyz and the promotion.

Considering the latest reports on his contract, it seems unlikely that Jeff Hardy will leave WWE anytime soon. However, he can sign with AEW once his current deal expires in 2023.

Matt Hardy could soon face Christian Cage in AEW

You can hate me, but you can't stop me. I AM THE HERO IN THIS STORY.

Matt Hardy is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Christian Cage since Double or Nothing, and has assaulted Captain Charisma on multiple occasions.

Last week, things escalated when Matt Hardy offered Christian Cage a vast sum of money and asked him to retire from the wrestling business. That direction will most likely lead to a singles match between the two.

Though this will be a rematch from their previous encounters in WWE, the extreme nature and remarkable talent of both superstars promises to make it a memorable encounter.

Would you like to see a match between Hardy Boyz and the Young Bucks in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

