Matt Hardy thinks 34-year-old AEW star could unveil himself as 'The Devil' in AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy has delved into the debate of who could be behind The Devil mask. The Devil has been appearing on shows, with many people in the wrestling world speculating on who it could be.

Many people initially thought it was CM Punk and that he would show up at Full Gear after MJF’s match with Jay White, but that was not to be. Hardy has now claimed that 34-year-old star Adam Cole is The Devil.

Matt Hardy was speaking on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he said:

"If I had to guess, [Adam Cole] would be my guess... I genuinely don't know. That is just based on general storytelling and where I think they're going. Those guys bonded. They have a really intriguing dichotomy. Could it be The Kingdom and those guys tied into it? Possibly. Like a new faction, the Undisputed Kingdom Era supergroup. I'm just not sure who the guys are gonna be." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE sources reportedly believe MJF has re-signed with AEW until 2027

AEW World Champion MJF’s future has been up for debate for a long time, and he even brought up that issue many times.

He said that once his All Elite contract expires, he would be the hottest free agent in the world, and WWE would surely stump up the money to lure him away from Tony Khan.

Haus of Wrestling has now poured cold water on those rumors. They reached out to sources within WWE. According to them, MJF has secretly re-signed with AEW, which runs well into 2027.

They also said that any talk of him entering into free agency is all a false narrative and could be used to add intrigue to his character. However, no official word is out yet; all this is just pure speculation.

