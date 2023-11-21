WWE believes top star has already re-signed with AEW - Reports

A new report suggests that WWE believes a top star has already re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and will not become a free agent next year.

Earlier today, it was reported by Haus of Wrestling that there is a belief within the company that AEW World Champion MJF has already signed a contract extension and the "bidding war of 2024" is nothing more than an AEW storyline. Haus of Wrestling's report also added that there have not been substantial negotiations between the two sides, and their source believes Maxwell Jacob Friedman is under contract with AEW until 2027.

Ringside News has provided an update after reaching out to a tenured member of WWE's creative team. The source informed Ringside News that the report is accurate, and the promotion is operating under the impression that the AEW World Champion has already agreed to an extension.

Bill Apter believes MJF would do great in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes MJF would excel as a superstar if he ever decided to depart All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter discussed Maxwell Jacob Friedman signing with the promotion with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. Apter noted that the AEW Champion may have to change some of the language he uses if he signed with the promotion.

"We talked on our last Time Machine about that if he goes to WWE, will he be the same? Other than the [bad] language that he won't be able to use, I think, yeah," Apter stated. "Keep this in mind now. Nobody knew what a big star Jade Cargill might be in WWE. That's a lot of pressure on her, but fans knew who she was, so WWE gets that slap in the face that people do watch AEW. The fans are going to know who MJF is just as well as they knew who Jade Cargill is. But other than the language barrier, I think he'll do great." [3:33 – 4:16]

Friedman overcame a brutal attack from The Gunns at Full Gear to retain the AEW World Championship against Jay White in the main event this past Saturday night. It will be interesting to see what the future hold for MJF and if his rumored contract extention turns out to be a reality.

