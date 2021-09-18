Matt Hardy threatens AEW fans after Rampage 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently sent out a message to fans who dress up or sport a look similar to his arch-rival Orange Cassidy.

On this week's AEW Rampage, Hardy brutalized a fan who impersonated Cassidy. The former WWE star dragged the fan into the ring where he and his Hardy Family Office stablemate, Jack Evans, shaved his hair.

After the segment, Matt Hardy se out a stern warning to AEW's fanbase. Terming it a "Big Money Warning," Hardy tweeted that he'll shave off the hair of any fan who dresses up as Orange Cassidy at AEW Dynamite or Rampage. Check out his tweet below:

"*A BIG MONEY WARNING* If you dress up as that bum @orangecassidy at #AEWDynamiteor #AEWRampage, I’LL CUT YOUR HAIR TOO!" tweeted Matt Hardy.

All signs are pointing towards AEW booking its first-ever Hair vs. Hair match soon, pitting Matt Hardy against Orange Cassidy.

Though many think their rivalry has been stretched, the veteran performer and Cassidy hope to end things with a bang in their upcoming blow-off match.

AEW's Matt Hardy recently hit back at a fan for comparing him to MVP

A few days ago, a fan stated that Matt Hardy's current "Big Money Matt" persona in AEW was a parody MVP's character from WWE RAW. Understandably, Hardy was not happy with this.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BIG MONEY MATT YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE BIG MONEY MATT https://t.co/uhxSEQN2s6

Matt Hardy tweeted that he was a full-time wrestler, apart from just being the head of his stable "Hardy Family Office." Furthermore, he added that he's also a proven rating draw for AEW.

Do you think Matt Hardy went too far by shaving off a fan's head on AEW Rampage? Do you see him doing the same for Orange Cassidy soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

