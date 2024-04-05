Matt Hardy wants a 3-time champion to make his WWE return as Uncle Howdy

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the recent Bray Wyatt documentary and stated that he wants to see Bo Dallas make his return as Uncle Howdy.

This past week, WWE released the ''Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal'' documentary to honor the life of Windham Rotunda. The documentary was an emotional rollercoaster filled with interviews of multiple WWE talents, including Windham's real-life brother, Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) who was involved in Bray Wyatt's most recent WWE storyline as Uncle Howdy. The film was well received by the audience; however, the ending caught the eye of a lot of people.

In the final minutes of the documentary, Bo Dallas' potential return as Uncle Howdy was teased, which raised many questions among fans. Some recent reports revealed that the tease was intentional and that Bo's return as Uncle Howdy could be happening soon.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE United States Champion stated that he would like to see Bo Dallas continue Bray Wyatt's legacy in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I would like to see that and I've heard that it is something very likely to happen. I think it's a cool way to honor him and it gives Taylor something to do too in remembrance of his brother. So, I do like that and I hope that they do do it." [From 23:42 to 23:58]

Check out the video below:

Bo Dallas opens up about his WWE return in 2022

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas recently opened up about his WWE return. Dallas made his return in October 2022, along with his late brother, Bray Wyatt. Bo adopted the 'Uncle Howdy' gimmick and seemingly had an Undertaker/Kane-like relationship with his brother on-screen.

Speaking in the recent ''Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal' documentary, Bo Dallas stated that he returned to the company only because he had the opportunity to work alongside his brother.

"To be able to freely work with him (Bray Wyatt) for the first time, as colleagues and as brothers, it was like a dream come true. Windham had already accomplished the most unbelievable things you could do in this business and his only goal left was do it together. We were both becoming monsters. I was going to work just to hang out with my brother. That was my job and to play with my brother," he said.

The ending of the documentary dropped a major tease about Bo Dallas, who may be gearing up to return to television again as 'Uncle Howdy'. It will be interesting to see how the character gets booked without the presence of Bray Wyatt.

