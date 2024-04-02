Bo Dallas reveals heartbreaking reason why he returned to WWE

With a heavy heart, Bo Dallas (real name: Taylor Rotunda) recently opened up about the emotional reasons behind his WWE return.

After a brief release in 2021, the former RAW Tag Team Champion came back in 2022 under the new masked persona named, "Uncle Howdy" who was an accomplice to his brother Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).

Dallas was taken off TV after his brother suffered an illness. The untimely passing of Wyatt in August 2023 shocked the wrestling world to its core. To celebrate his amazing career, WWE dropped a documentary titled, "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal," that delves both into his on-screen character and the man behind the mask, Windham Rotunda.

In the documentary about his late brother, Bo Dallas revealed that he returned to WWE only because it gave him a chance to rekindle the childhood bond with Wyatt by playing together in the ring again. The former RAW Tag Team Champion even called it the highlight of his entire wrestling career.

"To be able to freely work with him (Bray Wyatt) for the first time, as colleagues and as brothers, it was like a dream come true. Windham had already accomplished the most unbelievable things you could do in this business and his only goal left was do it together. We were both becoming monsters. I was going to work just to hang out with my brother. That was my job and to play with my brother," he said.

Sami Zayn believes Bo Dallas has not received a fair shot in WWE

The former tag team champion, Sami Zayn, spoke his mind on why Taylor Rotunda was not able to make a significant impact in the company.

While speaking on YoJoshMartinez, the former Bloodline member shared that he believes Bo Dallas never got a chance in WWE to spread his wings.

"I've been giving this answer for years and it's kind of hard to say now because he's not really been on television, but I do believe he's still kind of under contract. I've always thought Bo Dallas was really, really, really, really good and never really got his chance to really spread his wings and fly," Zayn said.

It appears that the Stamford-based promotion may have plans for the former RAW Tag Team Champion because the Uncle Howdy persona was deliberately teased in the Becoming Immortal documentary.

