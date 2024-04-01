Former WrestleMania main eventer believes Bo Dallas has not received a fair shot in WWE 

Prior to Bray Wyatt's passing, WWE seemingly had plans to bring his brother Bo Dallas, into the fold as an important figure. It was rumored that Dallas was the masked figure, Uncle Howdy, who was often featured during the former Universal Champion's segments.

Sami Zayn recently brought up Bray's brother as someone he feels is very underrated. Long before aligning with Bray Wyatt on WWE programming, Bo Dallas worked for the sports entertainment giant extensively. He even held the NXT Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship once each. However, he was unable to make a significant impact during that time.

Speaking on YoJoshMartinez, Zayn shared how he feels Bo Dallas is the one wrestler of the last decade who never got the chance:

"I've been giving this answer for years and it's kind of hard to say now because he's not really been on television, but I do believe he's still kind of under contract. I've always thought Bo Dallas was really, really, really, really good and never really got his chance to really spread his wings and fly." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Interestingly, it appears WWE may have some plans for the young Rotunda after all, as the return of the "Uncle Howdy" character was seemingly deliberately teased in Bray Wyatt's new documentary.

Mike Rotunda discusses WWE leaving out Bray Wyatt for 2024 Hall of Fame

Instead of having the man formerly known as The Fiend get inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, something a lot of fans believed was given, the company decided to induct The U.S. Express. The tag team consisted of Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Mike revealed why the company went against it for this year's event:

"I was surprised because my son, with Windham passing, I thought they were gonna immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point, but I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us."

Check out the full interview below:

Bray Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023. He was 36 years old. He is survived by his wife Jojo Offerman and four children.

