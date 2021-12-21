"I would love to work with him again" - Matt Hardy wants to reunite with Bray Wyatt in AEW (Exclusive)

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were an eclectic albeit entertaining act during their WWE run. With Wyatt in the market as a free agent, could we see the tag team reunited again?

Sportskeeda Wrestling had a chance to interact with Matt Hardy in an interview organized by Eurosport. Having shed the 'Broken' persona, Hardy was a lot less over-the-top as he spoke about his former tag team partner.

"I love Windham personally and I'm a big fan of Bray Wyatt and his creativity and his thought process. His whole procedure. The way he does things from a character perspective. I would love to see him in AEW and I would love to work with him again," said Hardy.

Could Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt reunite in AEW?

There have been many rumblings about a potential Bray Wyatt AEW run ever since his WWE release in July 2021. That said, AEW head honcho Tony Khan shut down the said rumors during an appearance on WFAN'S Moose and Maggie show:

"He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know," said Khan.

At this stage, it does seem like a tag team run with Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in AEW may not be on the cards. As 'Big Money Matt,' Hardy has moved away from the craziness he was associated with into a more serious role. And one has to assume that Wyatt will bring some aspect of his supernatural gimmick to AEW with him.

