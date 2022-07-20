"We can be Trios Tag Team Champs" - Matt Hardy expresses desire to win potential titles with current AEW champion and WWE legend

AEW star Matt Hardy was down with the idea of a partnership between himself, Jeff Hardy and TNT Champion Wardlow, and also possibly winning the rumored trio's titles.

Wardlow is a huge fan of The Hardys, especially Jeff, who was his childhood idol and was even allowed to use the latter's Swanton Bomb. In an interview a few days ago, Mr. Mayhem revealed not only wanting to wrestle Jeff, but teaming up with him and Matt as Team Xtreme, even if its only for one-night.

Matt noticed this on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and he had nothing but praise for the AEW TNT Champion. The elder Hardy further commended the latter's immense potential and great attitude.-

"From the first time I met Wardlow, I really appreciated him. He was very respectful. Very nice, very kind. He's a good guy. I see a lot of potential in him as far as being like a crossover-into-mainstream star, I think that would be possible for him. He's a very talented guy, he can do so much more than you would expect him to for his size and his look, he's extremely athletic," Hardy stated.

The AEW star expressed his approval for a potential Team Xtreme alliance with The WarDog once The Charismatic Enigma becomes fine. Matt added that they could win potential Trios Titles if it's unveiled, while also having fun teaming up together.

He's also a very charismatic, good looking, dude, and yeah, I would love to do a trios run with Wardlow once Brother Nero [Jeff Hardy] takes care of himself, and he gets to where he needs to be, Matt, Jeff and Wardlow together would be really, really fun. We can be Trios Tag Team Champs one day, if we get those titles," [H/T Fightful]

Currently, Jeff is suspended from his most recent arrest while Wardlow successfully defended the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy last week. Matt, meanwhile, returned on the July 6th episode of Dynamite.

AEW star Matt Hardy is on an unusual state this past few days

After getting attacked by Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on July 6 Dynamite, Matt Hardy suddenly pleaded with some AEW stars to hurt him in order to "pay his penance."

On Being the Elite, Matt first approached Young Bucks' Matt Jackson to apologize for the latter's breakup with Hangman Page, among other "sins" he committed.

Then on the latest episode of BTE, Hardy asked his former protege Private Party to attack him. The team obliged by constantly stomping him and putting a sofa bed on top of Matt.

It will be interesting to see if these sequences might point to the return of Matt's "Broken" gimmick. Fans will have to tune into AEW over the next few days to see if it will materialize.

