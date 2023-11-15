Matt Hardy weighs in on WWE NXT's move to The CW Network

AEW star Matt Hardy is one of the most experienced veterans in the wrestling business. The latter recently spoke about NXT's TV deal with CW.

Recently, WWE signed a new five-year deal with The CW Network for their third brand, NXT. The show currently airs on USA, but will air on CW from 2024.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE superstar talked about rumors of CW signing a deal with NWA earlier.

Matt Hardy said, “I know it had been floated out there that [CW] was a possible landing point for the NWA. There had been several people that had told me the last two or three weeks, who were in the wrestling business, ‘Oh, yeah, NWA, they have some sort of deal worked out, and they’re going to end up on the CW.’ They didn’t know when, they didn’t know what kind of time slot, or whatever, but for NXT to kind of swoop in and have the CW deal is very interesting.”

The AEW star also spoke about how NXT inking a deal with CW will change the landscape of wrestling TV.

“It’s really going to be interesting just to see how the landscape changes from a television perspective because those television rights are the biggest monies that any company make. I know WWE, they’re going to go all out to make all the money they can, and I know AEW is looking to get a raise whenever they renew their television rights wherever they end up at. So yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see how that affects the entire professional wrestling television landscape,” said Hardy. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Matt Hardy reveals when he plans to retire

AEW star Hardy is a charismatic wrestler who is known for his unique characters. The former US champion has been wrestling for over two decades now.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old-star talked about when he will be retiring from in-ring action.

"I don't know. I will leave that up to my body. I will let it determine how much longer I can do this. It's my passion. It's something I love. I'm at that point where I like giving back, and I like helping other people as well. So I'm gonna do it as long as I can do it, you know, and when it's time to hang it up and move on, I shall hang it up and move on," said Matt Hardy.

