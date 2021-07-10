Matt Hardy on who will become the wrestler of the year from WWE and AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed the names of WWE and AEW superstars who could be the wrestler of the year in 2021.

These types of questions have always been debatable, considering the plethora of talent involved in different promotions. But every year there is one performer who steps up and overcomes all the odds to reach the pinnacle.

Kenny Omega looks like the bougee lead singer of a boy band 🤣🤣🤣 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EWmIN35xlY — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 8, 2021

Appearing on his second Twitch stream, Matt Hardy heaped praise on Kenny Omega, stating that he has done a commendable job so far. He also credited several younger wrestlers for quickly climbing the ladder in the company:

"The first person in AEW, I would say its Kenny Omega. I think he has done great. There's bunch of guys that have really elevated themselves, you know, with the help of the company and other people as well on a young guys which they're doing a great process of building as like MJF and Jungle Boy, even Orange Cassidy, its interesting to see the reaction that he gets. Now that we're back in front of like legitimate crowd and you know, a real fans like a true barometer."

When asked who could become the best wrestler of the year in 2021, Matt Hardy named Kenny Omega from AEW, Drew McIntyre from RAW and Roman Reigns from SmackDown:

"In AEW, I would say probably say Kenny Omega, I would say on the RAW show is probably Drew McIntyre and on SmackDown it would be Roman Reigns," said Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy's statement couldn't be more agreeable as all three stars are currently workhorses in their respective promotions. While Drew McIntyre isn't holding any top titles right now, Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns are the champions of their respective brands.

Matt Hardy will be in action on the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite next week

#ChristianCage and @MATTHARDYBRAND are on a COLLISION COURSE 23 years in the making! It all goes down NEXT WEEK at #FyterFest Night 1!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/0LroqS3Vpu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

If the Road Rager edition lived up to its hype, then the Fyter Fest edition also promises to be a banger. One of the most intriguing matches on the show will be between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage.

After weeks of backstage promos and in-ring assaults, both men will get the opportunity to lay hands on each other. The company has already dubbed this match 23 years in the making.

It will also be a battle between two former WWE superstars with a lot of history, making the hype that much bigger.

Do you agree with Matt Hardy's superstar of the year claim? Sound off in the comment section below.

