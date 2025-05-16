  • home icon
  • Matt Hardy, Will Ospreay, and more react after AEW veteran Jim Ross shares devastating personal news

Matt Hardy, Will Ospreay, and more react after AEW veteran Jim Ross shares devastating personal news

By Sujay
Modified May 16, 2025 02:42 GMT
Matt Hardy (left) and Jim Ross (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Twitter page)
A host of wrestlers have reacted to the news of Jim Ross battling colon cancer. That included the likes of Matt Hardy and Will Ospreay.

JR is one of the most iconic voices of wrestling, and it came as a devastating shock to everyone after he announced earlier today that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. He said that a surgery is scheduled for two weeks from now and asked for prayers from his fans.

After he announced that news, wrestlers from all over the world sent messages of support for the WWE Hall of Famer, some of which included current and past AEW names.

Matt Hardy said he was thinking about his former colleague and praying for him. Current AEW star Will Ospreay wrote a simple message wishing him all the best for the surgery and recovery ahead. Even NXT star Ridge Holland sent a message giving JR strength.

AEW issues official statement after Jim Ross announcement

Immediately after the AEW commentator announced to the world about his cancer diagnosis, AEW put out a statement concerning their commentator.

They said they would stand by him during this trying time and fully support him. They posted:

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”
It is clear that the wrestling world appreciates the WWE Hall of Famer as he looks set to battle his latest health condition. Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their best wishes as Jim Ross faces this problem and prays that he comes out of it better than ever.

Edited by Angana Roy
