Matt Jackson complains about “disrespect” after being cut off on AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 01, 2025 20:34 GMT
Young Bucks
The Young Bucks are former World Tag Team Champions [Image source: AEW's X account]

Matt and Nick Jackson were instrumental in forming AEW in 2019. Since then, they have served as Executive Vice Presidents of the company. The Young Bucks recently got cut off during Dynamite, and now, Matt has claimed that they were disrespected.

Over the past year or so, The Young Bucks had seemingly been abusing their power as executives. They also recently aligned with the Death Riders and tried to cost 'Hangman' Adam Page the World Title at All In. At the pay-per-view in Texas, the duo put their EVP titles on the line against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a high-stakes Tag Team Match. After an exciting contest, it was the babyfaces who came out on top. As a result, Matt and Nick Jackson were no longer EVPs.

With the loss of their executive titles also went all the leverage they had in the company previously, as many of the wrestlers backstage refused to even speak to them or acknowledge their presence. The same continued this week on Dynamite as well. When The Young Bucks were set to face the Outrunners, their entrance for the match was cut off, which infuriated them. Following the bout, All Elite Wrestling posted a clip of the duo losing their cool after their entrance was cut short.

An infuriated Matt Jackson commented on the post, claiming that the worst part was that they had been disrespected, and also called it ridiculous.

"The worst part...is the disrespect. Ridiculous," wrote Jackson.
Screengrab of Matt Jackson&#039;s comment [Image source: AEW&#039;s Instagram account]
Screengrab of Matt Jackson's comment [Image source: AEW's Instagram account]

Scott D'Amore believes The Young Bucks could leave AEW for WWE

The Young Bucks have been EVPs in All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception. However, they have now lost that status and power after losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas. Hence, a wrestling veteran believes they could leave the company in the future.

Speaking on The D'Amore Drop weekly column on Yahoo! Sports' Uncrowned, Scott D'Amore stated that Matt and Nick Jackson had done everything there was to do to build the Jacksonville-based promotion and could leave the company to join WWE just so they can have their WrestleMania moment like Cody Rhodes did.

"Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland beat The Young Bucks, with the gimmick the Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs. You had the top stars of tomorrow beating the guys who helped build the company. The Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, have done everything there is to do in AEW as characters and as real-life executives. Hmmm… It’s no secret WWE wanted the Bucks badly before they helped form AEW. And I can see Matt and Nick, not tomorrow, but at some point, maybe deciding it is time to go have a WrestleMania moment like fellow AEW founder Cody Rhodes did." [H/T: The D'Amore Drop]
It will be interesting to see if The Young Bucks will leave All Elite Wrestling in the future.

