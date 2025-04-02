Matt Jackson pens touching note amid The Young Bucks' AEW absence

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks have been missing from All Elite programming for quite some time now. During his hiatus, however, Matt Jackson has been helping develop a new project alongside his spouse, and he recently took to social media to write a touching note regarding their upcoming content.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson last competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring at Fright Night Dynamite this past October, where they lost their AEW World Tag Team Championships to Private Party. The Bucks extended an uncharacteristic show of respect to Zay and Quen after the bout but were afterward seen leaving the arena in a hurry, seemingly intent on working from home indefinitely, around the time that The Death Riders first unleashed their carnage.

The All Elite EVPs have since been in action in Japan, recapturing the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles at Wrestle Dynasty 2025 in Tokyo before losing the belts to LIJ's Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka in February. Although The Jackson Brothers are yet to return to AEW, the elder sibling Matthew has recently been working on creating a travel vlog, titled Never Not Jet Lagged, along with his wife Dana Massie.

Taking to X/Twitter recently, Matthew Jackson shared Dana's announcement of the second episode of the vlog, set to release on Friday. He captioned the post with a note on the personal significance of the episode for him, writing:

"This episode is very special to me. The ending closer might be my favorite piece of media I’ve ever been part of. Can’t wait to share. -MJ," wrote Matthew Jackson.

Check out Matt Jackson's tweet below:

Matt and Nick Jackson have not been backstage at recent All Elite Wrestling shows as they had been planning to take an extended leave, according to a recent report.

Adam Cole recently called AEW EVPs The Young Bucks the greatest of all time

Although The Young Bucks continue to be away from AEW television, their former ally and stable-mate Adam Cole is currently in the thick of a competitive rivalry with Daniel Garcia. The Undisputed Kingdom member, speaking to Renee Paquette recently during their interview on Close-Up, heaped praise on Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, stating:

"But I remember leading up to being able to debut at AEW, one of the biggest things was, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited I'm gonna get to see Matt and Nick every week.' So, I love them. They're one of the greatest tag teams, if not the greatest of all time. They really, really are, and two just incredible guys. So it's really, really, really awesome to get to be around them again," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Whether The Panama City Playboy will ever reunite with The Bucks on All Elite programming remains to be seen. This Sunday, Cole will try to unseat Garcia one more time in a TNT Title bout with no time limit, and with all their allies barred from ringside, at Dynasty 2025.

