The Young Bucks have been the "nicest" set of guys in AEW recently. They were recently fined $5000 for super kicking Alex Marvez on Dynamite and laughed it off on hearing the news.

A couple of weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, they even threw money at Tony Khan backstage, where he was in the Gorilla position. The Young Bucks seem to be hinting there will be a different type of Young Bucks in AEW.

Matt Jackson texts AEW President Tony Khan

On Being The Elite, Tony Khan texted Matt Jackson that he sold more shirts than Jon Moxley, and thanked him for helping start AEW. He also demanded why The Young Bucks threw money at him on AEW Dynamite.

Matt Jackson texted him back and said that things will be different from now on in AEW for The Young Bucks. He also let him know that they have sent him another $50,000 as upfront money for future fines. He also told him that it's time for The Young Bucks to go back to the "old days."

Moreover, Matt Jackson felt they have been "too nice," and people took advantage of them. According to him, it's time for a change.

It'll be interesting to see where The Young Bucks go with this storyline. Perhaps, what is more revealing is that the team is still using PayPal to send money. Ironically, this might be a bigger sin than super kicking referees.