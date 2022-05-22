×
Create
Notifications

"He wants to take it away" - Ex-WWE star calls out Bryan Danielson for trying to recruit his tag partner into the Blackpool Combat Club

The American Dragon has earmarked multiple stars for his stable
The American Dragon has earmarked multiple stars for his stable
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 01:17 AM IST
News

2point0's Matt Menard has made clear he has an issue with Bryan Danielson's continued discussing of Daniel Garcia. Red Death remains earmarked by Bryan for the Blackpool Combat Club.

2point0 and Garcia joined the Jericho Appreciation Society on the AEW Dynamite following Revolution. The faction born of the Inner Circle's rubble after Santana and Ortiz struggled to commit to their former leader against old friend Eddie Kingston.

Since then, they have warred with the trio of Kingston and Proud-N-Powerful, with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club joining the fight to even the odds at Double or Nothing.

However, Menard's issues with the American Dragon appear to have started even prior to the BCC's rivalry with the JAS. The ex-WWE star took to Instagram to cut an impassioned promo, slamming Danielson for mentioning Garcia on multiple occasions:

"What about the fact that the Bryan Danielson every time he opens his mouth in an interview, he's got to bring up Daniel Garcia. [Mimicking Bryan] 'I love Daniel Garcia so much. I love him.' Yeah, we all love him! The three of us built something together and he wants to take it away. He wants to take away our ability to put food on the table and a roof over your head." (H/T Fightful)

You can check out the full promo below:

The JAS will take on Bryan Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing

Matt Menard may have a chance to settle his issues with Bryan Danielson, as he represents his faction at Double or Nothing. While at first Chris Jericho pitched the third edition of the Stadium Stampede match, Jon Moxley rejected the proposal and dismissed it as "sports-entertainment".

It's going to be Anarchy In The Arena when #JerichoAppreciationSociety collides w/ @JonMoxley/@bryandanielson/@MadKing1981/@Ortiz_Powerful/@Santana_Proud at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing on Sunday May 29 LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (intl) https://t.co/jepNfxf567

The two groups will instead take one another on in "Anarchy in the Arena", which although undescribed as of yet appears to indicate something along the lines of a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Menard will feel as though his team holds the advantage, as tensions continue to grow between Danielson and Eddie Kingston.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी