"He wants to take it away" - Ex-WWE star calls out Bryan Danielson for trying to recruit his tag partner into the Blackpool Combat Club

2point0's Matt Menard has made clear he has an issue with Bryan Danielson's continued discussing of Daniel Garcia. Red Death remains earmarked by Bryan for the Blackpool Combat Club.

2point0 and Garcia joined the Jericho Appreciation Society on the AEW Dynamite following Revolution. The faction born of the Inner Circle's rubble after Santana and Ortiz struggled to commit to their former leader against old friend Eddie Kingston.

Since then, they have warred with the trio of Kingston and Proud-N-Powerful, with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club joining the fight to even the odds at Double or Nothing.

However, Menard's issues with the American Dragon appear to have started even prior to the BCC's rivalry with the JAS. The ex-WWE star took to Instagram to cut an impassioned promo, slamming Danielson for mentioning Garcia on multiple occasions:

"What about the fact that the Bryan Danielson every time he opens his mouth in an interview, he's got to bring up Daniel Garcia. [Mimicking Bryan] 'I love Daniel Garcia so much. I love him.' Yeah, we all love him! The three of us built something together and he wants to take it away. He wants to take away our ability to put food on the table and a roof over your head." (H/T Fightful)

The JAS will take on Bryan Danielson and the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing

Matt Menard may have a chance to settle his issues with Bryan Danielson, as he represents his faction at Double or Nothing. While at first Chris Jericho pitched the third edition of the Stadium Stampede match, Jon Moxley rejected the proposal and dismissed it as "sports-entertainment".

The two groups will instead take one another on in "Anarchy in the Arena", which although undescribed as of yet appears to indicate something along the lines of a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Menard will feel as though his team holds the advantage, as tensions continue to grow between Danielson and Eddie Kingston.

